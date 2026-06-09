Man shot in the face in West Philadelphia broad daylight shooting: police

The Brief A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face in West Philadelphia, police say. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. No charges have been reported.



A suspect is in custody after police say a man was shot in the face Tuesday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 60th and Race streets around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting inside a residence.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face inside the property. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

One person was taken into custody in connection to the shooting, and a weapon was recovered.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting remains unknown.

No charges have been reported at this time.