Man shot in finger trying to break up domestic dispute in West Philly: police

A man is suffering a gunshot wound after police say a shooting occurred in Philadelphia’s Dunlap neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 51st and Arch Streets at around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his left index finger.

The preliminary investigation finds that he was attempting to break up a domestic dispute when the shooting occurred.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital by private vehicle and is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or the Philadelphia Police Department’s tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).



