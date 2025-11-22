Man shot in Frankford area, suspect detained in Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a Friday night shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left one man injured.

Officers from the 15th Police District responded around 9:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, after a 33-year-old man arrived at Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle, according to police.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on the 2000 block of Wilmont Street, in the Frankford area. Police said they recovered a firearm and a single .38-caliber casing from the scene.

The victim was reported in stable condition, and a suspect was detained for questioning. Police have not said whether any charges have been filed.

What's next:

The investigation is being handled by the department’s Shooting Investigation Group, which is working to determine what led to the gunfire.