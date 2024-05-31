Man shot in head in apparent road rage on Pa. turnpike: officials

article

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident in which a 40-year-old man was shot in the head.

The incident unfolded on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County Friday afternoon, just before 1:15, officials said.

Troopers were called to mile marker 291.3 in Brecknock Township where they found the victim – a 40-year-old man – suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Medics rushed the man to Reading Hospital. PSP officials did not release details of the man’s condition.

Officials ask anyone who was traveling in the area around 1:10 p.m. and who may have witnessed the episode to contact the Lancaster Station at 717-290-1961.