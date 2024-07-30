Man fatally shot in head in Philadelphia mosque parking lot: police

A man is dead after police say a shooting occurred outside a mosque in North Philadelphia Tuesday.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Germantown Avenue outside of Al-Aqsa Islamic Society at around 4: 55 p.m in North Philadelphia's Olde Kensington neighborhood.

Police say a 43-year-old man was shot multiple times.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:13 p.m.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene with officers blocking off a portion of the street.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the victim got out of his car and began walking toward the mosque to attend service when a shooter ran up behind him and began firing.

After the 43-year-old fell to the ground, Chief Inspector Small says the suspect stood over the victim and fired more shots.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley the murder was captured on the mosque's surveillance cameras.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

Governor Josh Shapiro expressed his thoughts and concerns about the incident in a tweet Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous. As with all homicides in Philadelphia, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Check back for more updates.