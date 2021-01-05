Man shot in back of head in West Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that has left a man hospitalized in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on 51st and Arch Streets when a 36-year-old man, who was sitting in the back of a car, was shot in the head.

The victim was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital, but is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

