Man shot in back of head in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that has left a man hospitalized in West Philadelphia.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. on 51st and Arch Streets when a 36-year-old man, who was sitting in the back of a car, was shot in the head.
The victim was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital, but is expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing.
