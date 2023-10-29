Man shot in chest outside Upper Darby Islamic Center: officials

Police in Upper Darby are investigating a shooting outside a mosque.

Early reports say a man was shot in the chest on the 200 block of 69th Street, just outside the Masjid Al Madinah Islamic Center.

The shooting happened about 7:45 Sunday evening, as a prayer service was underway, with about 150 people in attendance.

The president of the mosque says they are a very welcoming community and the neighborhood of Upper Darby has always been very kind.

There were no details regarding the man's condition.

Police are asking that people avoid the area as their investigation continues.