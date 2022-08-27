Man shot in the chest and killed in Kensington, police say

article

A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Saturday.

According to officials, 24th District officers were called to the 1800 block of East Orleans Street Saturday afternoon, a little after 2:15, on the report of gunshots.

Responding officers found the victim, a 19-year-old man, inside a building suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police are actively investigating the scene. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.