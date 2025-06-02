Suspect bolts across South Jersey highway to evade arrest in wild video

The Brief A police pursuit was caught on bodycam footage this weekend in Washington Township. A man wanted in Camden County fled from police, running across a busy highway. He was quickly apprehended after dodging traffic several times.



A wanted man is behind bars after leading a Washington Township officer across a busy highway in a wild pursuit this weekend.

What we know:

The suspect, identified as George Burns, fled from police after he was seen at the McDonald's on Cross Keys Road in Sicklerville.

Bodycam footage shows him take off across Route 42, jump the median, run along the shoulder, then double back to jump the median a second time.

After almost being hit by a vehicle twice, he makes it to the sidewalk, where he was apprehended.

What they're saying:

The pursuing officer can be heard yelling, "stop running," as vehicles honked at the suspect.

When he catches up with the fleeing man, the officers tell him to put his hands behind his back as he handcuffs him on the ground.

"Why'd you run?" the officer asked. The suspect responded by saying, "I have a warrant."

Dig deeper:

Police say George Burns was wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office on a warrant flagged "use caution."

Further details about his previous charges have yet to be released, but he is now charged with Obstructing Administration of Law and Possession of Burglar Tools.

He was medically cleared at a local hospital before being lodged at the Camden County Jail.