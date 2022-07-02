Man shot in the shoulder and killed in North Philadelphia, police say
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a 60-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia.
Officials say 39th District police were called to the 2900 block of North Taney Street, Saturday morning, around 11, for a reported shooting.
Responding officers found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man shot 11 times throughout his body in Kensington shooting, police say
- 1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting overnight in North Philadelphia, police say
- Street shootout in Philadelphia leaves man critically injured, police say
He was rushed by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time later.
According to authorities, police are actively investigating possible motives into the shooting. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.