Man shot 11 times throughout his body in Kensington shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot several times in the early morning hours Saturday morning.
Police responded to a shooting inside a property on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street around 3:24 a.m.
The victim was found with 11 gunshot wounds, three times in the arm, five times in the lower body and three times in the leg, according to police.
He was transported to Temple University where he is said to be critical but stable.
No arrest has been made, and no weapon recovered.