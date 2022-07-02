1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting overnight in North Philadelphia, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a double shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured Friday night.
Two men were reportedly found shot on the 1900 block of North 3rd Street when police responded to gunshots around 1:30 a.m.
One victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot to his arm, and his said to be in stable condition.
The other victim was reportedly shot in the abdomen and was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
MORE HEADLINES;
- Pennsylvania mother charged in death of 3-year-old daughter
- Street shootout in Philadelphia leaves man critically injured, police say
- Police: More than 65 shots fired in shootout that left 3 injured in Frankford
No arrests have been made, and police believe the suspect fled on foot.