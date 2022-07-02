1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting overnight in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Police say a double shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured Friday night.

Two men were reportedly found shot on the 1900 block of North 3rd Street when police responded to gunshots around 1:30 a.m.

One victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot to his arm, and his said to be in stable condition.

The other victim was reportedly shot in the abdomen and was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police believe the suspect fled on foot.