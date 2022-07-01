Street shootout in Philadelphia leaves man critically injured, police say

article

Authorities say a shootout between at least two men Friday night in Philadelphia left one of the gunmen fighting for his life.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 100 block of East Wishart Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters the victim was found shot at least seven times, including twice in the head.

Officers drove the victim to Temple University Hospital where he is in "extremely critical condition," according to Pace.

Investigators believe the shooting erupted when the victim and at least one other shooter exchanged gunfire.

Nearly two dozen shell casings were found scattered in the street, Pace said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.