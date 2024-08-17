Man shot inside vehicle, killed after crashing into building in Strawberry Mansion, police say

article

A Strawberry Mansion street became the scene of violence after someone shot and killed a man inside a vehicle.

The gunfire broke out on the 2400 block of Stanley Street early Saturday morning, around 2:45, officials said.

The 32-year-old victim was said to have been in a vehicle when he was shot. He then made an effort to drive away from that location, only to crash the vehicle into a building a block away, at 31st and York.

The victim has not been identified and homicide detectives have launched a full investigation into the incident.

As in all homicide cases in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.