Man shot, killed near Kensington early Saturday morning: police investigating

The Brief A shooting on Martha Street resulted in the death of a man. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.



A man was shot and killed on Martha Street in Philadelphia near Kensington early Saturday morning.

Police investigation underway on Martha Street

What we know:

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 8:39 a.m. on the 3000 block of Martha Street.

Once on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:51 a.m.

The investigation, led by Homicide Detectives, is currently active and ongoing. Authorities have yet to make any arrests.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the PPD tip line.