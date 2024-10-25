Man shot, killed in West Philly shopping center parking lot

article

Violence breaks out in a West Philadelphia shopping center parking lot as a man is shot and killed and police are searching for his killer.

The scene unfolded Friday afternoon, around 3:30, on the 5600 block of Vine Street, in the parking lot of a car parts store, officials said.

The 33-year-old man was shot one time in the chest. Police rushed him to Lankenau Medical Center where he was initially listed as critical.

The man succumbed to his injuries and died about an hour and a half later, according to authorities.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the fatal incident is urged to contact them at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.