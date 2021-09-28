Man shot multiple times and critically wounded in North Philadelphia

article

A 38-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot 13 times across his body in North Philadelphia.

Officials say the man sustained gunshots to his stomach, back, legs and chest. The gunfire erupted on the 4500 block of North 4th Street Tuesday, about 5:30 in the evening.

Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

An investigation into what prompted the gunfire is underway, authorities say. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

