Man shot multiple times and killed on East Germantown street; male suspect sought, officials say

An East Germantown neighborhood became the scene of a traumatic shooting, one which killed a 42-year-old man.

35th District officers responded to the 2000 block of West Godfrey Avenue Wednesday afternoon, a little before 4:30, for a reported shooting, authorities said.

The victim was found out on the street with a gunshot wound to the head and several to his chest.

Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he died.

An investigation has been launched into the fatal shooting, and police note no weapons have been recovered, but they say they are searching for a male suspect wearing an orange hoodie.

