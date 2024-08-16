Man shot multiple times, killed inside Tacony Creek Park: officials

article

Multiple gunshots ring out in Tacony Creek Park, killing a 25-year-old man.

The shooting happened a little after 7:30 Friday evening, on the 700 block of East Olney Avenue, in Tacony Creek Park, officials said.

The man was shot multiple times in his chest and torso. Medics rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, but he died at the hospital.

Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting and note no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Police want to remind all that in all homicide cases, a $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

