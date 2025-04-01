Man shot multiple times, killed outside Upper Roxborough apartments: officials

The Brief Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times and killed at an apartment complex in Upper Roxborough. Police don’t believe the man was a resident, but may have been visiting friends when he was shot and killed. A suspect is being sought.



A man in his 30s was shot multiple times and killed behind an apartment complex in Upper Roxborough.

The man was surrounded by at least 30 spent shell casings when police arrived on scene.

What we know:

Philadelphia police received numerous 911 calls for a shooting on the 7000 block of Ridge Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Upper Roxborough neighborhood, Tuesday night, around 9:30.

When police arrived, they found a man behind an apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and torso.

He was rushed to Roxborough Hospital where he died a short time after arriving.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the scene consisted of more than 30 spent shell casings, from both a semi-automatic handgun, which they found at the scene, and from a rifle. He commented that most of the casings were from a rifle.

Witnesses were transported to the Homicide Unit and were being questioned. A description of the shooter was provided to detectives, Small said. He went on to describe the shooter as a male with a shaved head and wearing a green hoodie and dark or black-colored pants.

Police are actively searching for the shooter.

What we don't know:

Despite apparent friends living at the apartment complex where the man was shot, police do not have a motive in the shooting. They do not know who the handgun belongs to.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.