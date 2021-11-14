Man shot twice after breaking into property in Germantown, police say

article

A man has been hospitalized and arrested after police say he broke into a private residence in Germantown.

The incident happened at approximately 4:33 p.m. on the 4600 block of Newhall Street.

Police say the 58-year-old man broke into the property through a rear window. He was shot twice – once in the right shoulder and once in the right thigh.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition. He is being held as a prisoner.

