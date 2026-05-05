Man shot while spray-painting car part overnight in Kensington: police

The Brief A 37-year-old man was shot while spray painting his vehicle overnight in Kensington. The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. No arrests have been reported.



A 37-year-old is in critical condition after police say he was shot while spray-painting a car part overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of E Monmouth Street just after midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police learned that a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times outside his residence and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The car broke down on the way to the hospital and police took the victim the rest of the way to Temple Hospital.

Investigators believe that the victim was parked outside his home on Monmouth Street, spray-painting a car part, when someone walked up and shot him multiple times.

A $20K reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared a description of the suspect.