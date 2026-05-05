Man, 37, fatally shot during possible argument pool game inside Philadelphia bar

The Brief A 37-year-old was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia bar overnight Monday. Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from an argument involving a pool game. No arrests have been reported and police have not provided a description of the suspect.



A 37-year-old man is dead after investigators say he was shot multiple times inside a bar overnight Monday in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a bar on the 8100 block of Stenton Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 37-year-old man lying on the ground near a pool table in the rear of the business suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was struck four times in the abdomen and arm, was brought by police to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

No arrests were reported after the deadly shooting.

Dig deeper:

The victim was found lying next to a pool table with broken shards of a pool stick nearby and pool balls still in play, leading police to believe a fight may have escalated to deadly gunshots.

Investigators say there were still customers and employees inside the bar when the shooting happened. Interior and exterior cameras captured bar patrons running out of the business when the shooting erupted.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that one person was found with a handgun and was cooperating with investigators. Another gun was found in the center console of a vehicle parked outside the business.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.