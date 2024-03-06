Man sought in connection with Camden businesses burglarized: officials

Camden County Police need your help finding a man wanted for a series of burglaries at local businesses.

Mike Long, 53, is accused of at least six commercial burglaries within the months of January and February throughout the City of Camden.

Police said Long, who is originally from Gloucester City, is known to ride a black bike throughout the day and travels on foot at night.

"We believe that it was the same person committing the burglaries because they were using prying tools to gain entry into the business and then using a prying tool to open up the cash register and take money," said Deputy Chief Janell Simpson. "He is homeless. He wanders around a loth so that has been a little bit difficult for us to locate him at this time."

Deputy Chief Simpson said investigators observed similarities between the burglaries. The suspect used prying tools, hit businesses with cash registers in the middle of the night and was caught on surveillance camera.

A Little Slice of New York was broken into during the early morning hours of February 26. Owner Peter Toso said the suspect made multiple attempts to gain entry through the front door. Finally, during his third attempt with a small hammer he was able to break in.

"My cash register, I always leave open. No cash, no money in the drawer. He saw that it was empty, walked right back out and exited the building," said Toso. "It just reminded me of somebody who was desperate, only was looking for cash, didn’t even take a soda out of the soda case."

Toso said while no cash was taken, he still had to board up the glass of the front door and spend hundreds of dollars on repairs.

"If the guy had come in earlier when we were open, we would’ve been more than happy to give him free food. This is what we do at the end of the day," said Toso.

Camden County Police said if you recognize Long or know his whereabouts, you can submit an anonymous tip through the "STOPit App" or call the tip line at 856-757-7042.