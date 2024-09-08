Man stabbed 7 times in Morrell Park: police

article

A 48-year-old man has been hospitalized after police say he was stabbed multiple times Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia’s Morrell Park neighborhood.

At around 2:27 p.m., police responded to the 3500 block of Gloucester Lane for a person with a weapon.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 48-year-old man had been stabbed seven times in his abdomen.

He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by medics where he was placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477)