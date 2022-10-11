Man stabbed at Bertucci's restaurant in Delaware County, suspect in custody, police say
article
DELAWARE COUNY - Police are on the scene of a stabbing incident at a popular Italian-American restaurant chain in Delaware County.
A man was reportedly stabbed at the Bertucci's on West Lancaster Avenue in Radnor Township Tuesday morning.
He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.
Police say a suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the community.
An investigation is underway.