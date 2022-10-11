Man stabbed at Bertucci's restaurant in Delaware County, suspect in custody, police say

article

Police are on the scene of a stabbing incident at a popular Italian-American restaurant chain in Delaware County.

A man was reportedly stabbed at the Bertucci's on West Lancaster Avenue in Radnor Township Tuesday morning.

He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.

Police say a suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the community.

An investigation is underway.