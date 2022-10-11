Children rushed to hospital after emergency at daycare in Allentown, fire officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Scary scenes at a daycare in Allentown after officials say multiple children have been taken to a local hospital.
Crews responded to the Happy Smiles Learning Center on Wabash Street around 6:52 a.m. Tuesday morning for an emergency incident.
Officials say children have been rushed to a local hospital, however an exact number was not available at this time.
SkyFOX was live over the very active scene, where a large presence of ambulance, fire and police crews have responded to the daycare.
It is unclear what prompted the emergency response, or the condition of the children.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.