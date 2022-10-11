Police: Suspects sought after Temple students robbed at gunpoint blocks from campus

article

Police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects after an armed robbery unfolded near Temple University last weekend.

The male suspects reportedly stole wallets and phones from a group of people just three blocks from campus on October 1. Police say at least one of the suspects pulled out a gun.

A police source told FOX 29 that the victims were Temple University students who were outside a house party on the 1700 block of Edgley Street.

Another student was reportedly robbed by the same suspects around the corner just minutes later.

MORE HEADLINES:

Just a week later, two more Temple students were robbed and physically assaulted block from campus on 17th and Norris streets, according to the university.

Police say three suspects are also responsible for this robbery, however they have not said if they are connected.

Temple students tell FOX 29 that they are anxious about crime near campus after their fellow students were robbed two Saturdays in a row.

"We typically don’t go out at night. I’m on edge all the time when I’m walking around, even if I’m going to the grocery store," said Annemarie Basilica.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.