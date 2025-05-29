Food trucks at Drexel University permitted to park overnight after city council passes bill

The Brief Back in April, food trucks serving the Drexel University campus said Drexel University Public Safety officers told them enforcement of current parking laws will begin on Friday. The vendors said the overnight parking enforcement would have put them out of business. On Thursday, Philadelphia City Council passed a bill that will allow food trucks to remain parked on campus overnight.



The operators of food trucks on the busy streets of the Drexel University campus will remain in place overnight under a bill just passed by Philadelphia City Council.

What we know:

Around spring break, the food truck operators say they were told by the university they could no longer keep their trucks in place overnight.

The food truck owners viewed the mandate to move as a death blow to their businesses dependent on their long-held spots for survival.

What they're saying:

The KAMI food truck has served Korean meals to Drexel University students and staff for eight years.

Parked on 33rd. Street just off the bustling Market Street, the truck stays in its spot overnight to hold its position and keep its customers.

"This is an open spot. I would come in the morning, and somebody could be parked here. I could lose the business," said Eunhee Han, owner of KAMI.

Kaylee Rodriguez is a Drexel senior working at KAMI to cover books and fees.

"I was scared for my boss this is her livelihood, and it impacts the community, especially the international students," said Rodriguez.

The bill

City Council member Jamier Gauthier, who represents the Drexel area, said general safety concerns about food trucks is an issue Drexel has raised before, but this time she sponsored a bill to keep the trucks parked overnight.

She said, "If we can have food trucks which bring good, affordable food to campus and public safety and value food trucks as small businesses." Gauthier sees no opposition from the mayor.

The bill passed with no opposition Thursday in City Council.

A spokesperson for Drexel wrote the university looks forward to working with the city, adding, "so that vendors can continue to operate their businesses- -at various locations throughout the campus- -while also ensuring the safety of the community."

Kaylee Rodriguez said, "honestly, it makes everyone feel seen. The city does care for these people to stay in business."