Man stabbed during robbery attempt in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects after they say a man was stabbed during a robbery in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night on the 3500 block of North Randolph Street.

Officers responded to the scene to find a 22-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the right side of his body.

Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital where is was listed in stable condition.

The suspects have been described by police as a Black male and Hispanic male, both wearing masks, and dark hooded sweatshirts.

