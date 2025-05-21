International fugitive extradited from Ukraine to NJ for bank robbery spree

article

The Brief A New Jersey man has been returned to the U.S. after fleeing to Europe several years ago. He was wanted for a rash of bank robberies that occurred in Camden County in 2022. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Ukraine in February, and is now facing charges in New Jersey.



After years on the run in Europe, a suspected bank robber is back in New Jersey to face several charges for a crime spree dating back to 2022.

What we know:

Edward Deveaux, 30, of Berlin Township, was extradited back to the United States last week in the custody of U.S. Marshals after being turned over by the National Guard of Ukraine.

He was processed and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility prior to a detention hearing on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Deveaux was taken into custody in February in Lviv, Ukraine, by Ukrainian authorities in collaboration with U.S. Marshals.

Officials say Deveaux was wanted in connection with multiple bank robberies in South Jersey from 2022:

Truist Bank on White Horse Pike in Waterford on September 22, 2022

TD Bank on Levitt Parkway in Willingboro on September 26, 2022

Republic Bank on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Winslow on September 28, 2022

While searching for the suspect, authorities learned that he had flown to several European countries, and entered Ukraine just days after the Winslow bank robbery.

What they're saying:

"The arrest and extradition of this defendant – who fled roughly 4,500 miles away – is a testament to what we can accomplish when law enforcement at all levels work together," said Camden County Prosecutor MacAulay.

"It makes no difference where fugitives run, justice has a long reach," said Juan Mattos Jr., U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey. "This arrest is the result of relentless teamwork from our state, county, local, and international partners. The U. S. Marshals Service remains committed to ensuring that those who commit violent crimes are held accountable, no matter the borders they cross."