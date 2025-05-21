Tush Push ban: NFL owners vote to keep controversial play popularized by Eagles

article

The Brief NFL owners voted not to outlaw the Tush Push play, popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles. The vote came after an effort spearheaded by the Green Bay Packers to outlaw the Tush Push. The Eagles have a 86% success rate on the short yardage play.



What we know:

The Brotherly Shove is here to stay!

NFL owners voted on Wednesday to allow teams to continue running the play during the Tush Push.

The controversial play popularized by the Eagles was in jeopardy after the Green Bay Packers spearheaded the effort to have it outlawed.

Their latest proposal called to ban pushing, pulling, lifting or encircling a runner by any offensive player, not specific to quarterback assists.

What is the Tush Push?

The Tush Push is a short yardage play where the quarterback takes the snap and is pushed over or through the line of scrimmage by players lined up behind him.

Why you should care:

The Philadelphia Eagles have nearly perfected the art of the Tush Push over the last two seasons.

According to ESPN, the Eagles have an 86% success rate on the Tush Push play since 2022.

The Eagles celebrated the victory – and threw some shade – by posting a picture of the team lined up to run the play against the Packers with the caption "Push on."