Man stabbed in the head in North Philadelphia: police

A North Philadelphia incident escalated into violence on Monday night when a man was stabbed in the back of the head, authorities say.

Police discovered the 37-year-old after responding to the 1200 block of North Hope Street just after 10 p.m. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where officers say he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators say they have made no arrests and recovered no weapons at this time and encourage anyone with information to contact them.