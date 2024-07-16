Patient strangled to death by hospital roommate in Montgomery County: DA

One patient was charged with murder after being accused of killing another patient at a hospital in Montgomery County this week.

Kyle Samuels-Robey, 34, and Jacob Gonzalez, 25, were roommates at Norristown State Hospital.

On Sunday, Gonzalez was found slumped over his bed and pronounced dead a short time later.

Moments prior, officials say Samuels-Robey asked nurses for ice for his swollen hand.

An autopsy determined that Gonzalez's cause of death was asphyxiation, and the manner of death was homicide.

Samuels-Robey has been charged with first-degree and third-degree murder.