Patient strangled to death by hospital roommate in Montgomery County: DA
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - One patient was charged with murder after being accused of killing another patient at a hospital in Montgomery County this week.
Kyle Samuels-Robey, 34, and Jacob Gonzalez, 25, were roommates at Norristown State Hospital.
On Sunday, Gonzalez was found slumped over his bed and pronounced dead a short time later.
Moments prior, officials say Samuels-Robey asked nurses for ice for his swollen hand.
An autopsy determined that Gonzalez's cause of death was asphyxiation, and the manner of death was homicide.
Samuels-Robey has been charged with first-degree and third-degree murder.