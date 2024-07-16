Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Feltonville: police

Police say they are searching for the suspect in a shooting in North Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood that left a man hospitalized late Monday night.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Boudinot Street at 10:30 p.m., where they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left thigh. Authorities say he remains in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

There have been no arrests made or weapons recovered, police say, and they urge anyone with information to contact them.