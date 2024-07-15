Man killed in carjacking while protecting his children in New Jersey: officials

The mayor of Trenton, New Jersey, Walter Reed Gusciora, is speaking out after officials say a young man lost his life during a carjacking incident in the city Friday night.

According to Mayor Reed Gusciora, the fatal carjacking occurred late Friday night at the intersection of Farragut and Garfield Avenues.

Officials say the victim, Johnny Cruz Rodriguez, died heroically after just having strapped his two little children into their car seats in the backseat of his Dodge Durango.

They say as the father was in the back with the hatchback open, a man got into the empty driver's seat and began to drive off with the kids inside.

"The victim heroically intervened to protect his children, leading to a struggle that ended in tragedy. The suspect fled the scene after the vehicle crashed into parked cars and overturned," read a statement from the Trenton mayor. "A young father lost his life in a senseless act of violence, leaving his minor children witnesses to this horrific event."

The mayor says the children are okay.

Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating the incident and confidential tips can be sent to mchtftips@mercercounty.org or 609-331-5010.

The statement from the mayor continues, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this incredibly difficult time. We are working closely with law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice swiftly. Due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation, specific details cannot be disclosed at this time."