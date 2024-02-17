Man stabbed in neck critically injured in Point Breeze, police say

article

A man suffered critical injuries after "unknown assailants" stabbed him on a Point Breeze street.

The violent incident happened Saturday morning, about 6:30, officials said, on the 1400 block of Morris Street, in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

Unknown people stabbed the 35-year-old victim in the neck, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment.

Police are actively investigating the crime, but haven’t found a weapon or made arrests.

The violent episode followed a fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in Strawberry Mansion early Saturday morning.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.