Man fatally wounded with gunshot wound to head inside Strawberry Mansion home: police

article

A Strawberry Mansion house became the scene of a deadly shooting late Friday.

The gunfire broke out on the 2500 block of West Arizona Street Friday night, a little before 11:30, according to authorities.

A 32-year-old man was inside the home when someone opened fire, shooting him in the head.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died about an hour later.

The Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit has opened an active investigation, collecting evidence at the scene. So far, they say, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.