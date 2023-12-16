Death of woman, 28, being investigated by police: officials

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 29 staff
Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 28-year-old woman found dead inside a North Philadelphia residence is being investigated by police.

The woman was inside a building in North Philadelphia on the 2600 block of North Franklin Street.

A man found the woman at the location just before 3:30 Saturday morning, according to officials.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police released few details about the woman’s death, other than it’s an ongoing investigation.