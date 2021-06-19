Man stable after shooting in Crescentville
The gun violence continues in Philadelphia with a shooting in Crescentville that sent a man to the hospital.
The shooting happened just before midnight at Palmetto and Comly Streets.
Police say the 33-year-old man was shot twice in the leg.
FOX 29 has learned the victim is in stable condition.
Still no word on an arrest or a motive for the shooting.
