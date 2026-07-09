MLB All-Star Village brings interactive baseball exhibits to Philadelphia

The Brief Capital One All Star Village opens Saturday, July 11 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for MLB’s All-Star week. Fans can explore interactive exhibits, meet players, and see memorabilia like Tug McGraw’s 1980 World Series jersey. Tickets range from $15.00 to $35.00, with special discounts and free entry for children under 2 and Capital One cardholders.



Major League Baseball is gearing up for the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, and fans can get in on the action starting Saturday at the All-Star Village inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, according to MLB officials.

All-Star Village brings baseball excitement to Center City

What we know:

The All-Star Village covers 500,000 square feet and features interactive exhibits celebrating baseball, according to MLB.

Fans can take selfies with the biggest baseball in the world, visit the floor of Saturday’s MLB draft, and try a virtual reality Home Run Derby.

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What they're saying:

"Fans are able to come in they are able to eat they are able to play they’re able to buy merchandise," said Robert Field, MLB Senior Manager of Global Events.

The village includes murals by local artists and is designed to reflect five Philadelphia neighborhoods: Center City, Fishtown, South Philly, Old City, and Fairmount, Field said.

There’s a real baseball diamond where kids from Camden were invited to play before the gates open.

"It’s a good experience playing here. Not a lot of people play here it’s a very cool experience. You think you want to become a professional baseball player someday? I hope yea," said Darieo Placencia of Camden.

Fans can also check out an auction featuring Tug McGraw’s 1980 World Series-winning game-worn jersey, with the current bid at $250,000. "I don’t know of a singular more important of Philadelphia in sports history that relates to a singular moment," said David Hunt, President of Hunt Auctions.

The All-Star Village will also host daily events like player meet and greets, a mascot home run derby, and autograph signings. "You’ve seen the show floor it’s huge. There’s tons of great prizes to win, things to do. You can meet some of your heroes and legends when we do our autograph signings. There is a full day of entertainment here," said Peter Banks, MLB Director of Games and VR Group.

Tickets for All-Star Village are $35, but Capital One cardholders can get four complimentary tickets by registering online.

The All-Star Village is open from Saturday morning through Tuesday.

Big picture view:

The All-Star Village is designed to be an immersive experience for baseball fans of all ages, with food, games, prizes, and a chance to meet baseball legends. The event is part of the lead-up to the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

The All-Star Village aims to bring the excitement of the All-Star Game to fans and families in Philadelphia, offering a wide range of activities and entertainment.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what specific players will be available for meet and greets or autograph signings, and the final schedule of daily events has not been released.