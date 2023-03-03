Gun pointed at woman's head during Lower Moreland home invasion, police say

article

Authorities in Montgomery County say they are investigating an armed home invasion in which a female victim says one of the suspects held a gun to her head.

On Thursday, around 11:45 a.m., Lower Moreland police responded to a residence near Huntingdon Pike and Byberry Road for a report of a home invasion.

The female victim informed officers that she was home alone when she got a knock at her door. Police say she looked out of her window and observed a white van parked across the street and three males on her doorstep with boxes that said "Amazon" on them.

The victim says she opened the door and the males told her they would bring the boxes inside. When they did, police say one of the suspects stood at her side and put a gun to her head, instructing her not to move.

Police say the youngest of suspects watched her while the other two ransacked her home for approximately 15 minutes. They then fled in the white van.

They were last seen heading west towards Huntingdon Pike.

Police say a fourth suspect was driving the van.

The three suspects who were inside the house were all described as Latino males. The youngest was estimated to be between 18-20 years old. The other two were estimated to be between 20-25. One of the suspects was also described as heavy-set, while the other two were skinny. All three were estimated to be between 5’6" and 5’10".

MORE HEADLINES:

Police released a composite sketch of one of the suspects, as well as a photo of the van they were traveling in.

The suspect in the sketch was described as having missing teeth and a significant scar on the right side of his face.

Police did not say if anything was taken from the home.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact Lower Moreland police.