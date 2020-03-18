Man succumbs to injuries after shooting in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia overnight.
The shooting occurred just after midnight Wednesday morning on the 20000 block of West Montgomery Avenue.
The 27-year-old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital after police say he was shot multiple times. He was listed in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time and homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
