Philadelphia police to delay arrests for certain non-violent crimes

article

Philadelphia police said Tuesday that in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, officers have been instructed to stop making arrests for certain non-violent crimes.

The department said individuals who would normally be arrested and processed at a detective division, will be temporarily detained to confirm identification and complete necessary paperwork. The individual will then be a arrested at a later date on an arrest warrant.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports the non-violent crimes include the following:

- All narcotics offenses

- Theft from persons

- Retail theft

- Theft from auto

Advertisement

- Burglary

- Vandalism

- All bench warrants

- Stolen auto

- Economic crimes

- Prostitution

"We are supportive of Commissioner Outlaw’s directive on making arrests during the Coronavirus crisis," FOP Lodge #5 President, John McNesby said. "The directive was released to keep officers safe during this public-health crisis. Meanwhile, violent offenders will be arrested and processed with the guidance of a police supervisor."

Other adjustments to Philadelphia Police Department's operations includes:

- Officers from various plain-clothes specialized units will be temporarily reassigned to uniform patrol duties.

- The “Live Stop” vehicle impoundment program will be suspended until further notice.

- Non-essential training has been temporarily suspended.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP