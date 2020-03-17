Philadelphia police to delay arrests for certain non-violent crimes
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police said Tuesday that in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, officers have been instructed to stop making arrests for certain non-violent crimes.
The department said individuals who would normally be arrested and processed at a detective division, will be temporarily detained to confirm identification and complete necessary paperwork. The individual will then be a arrested at a later date on an arrest warrant.
FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports the non-violent crimes include the following:
- All narcotics offenses
- Theft from persons
- Retail theft
- Theft from auto
Advertisement
- Burglary
- Vandalism
- All bench warrants
- Stolen auto
- Economic crimes
- Prostitution
"We are supportive of Commissioner Outlaw’s directive on making arrests during the Coronavirus crisis," FOP Lodge #5 President, John McNesby said. "The directive was released to keep officers safe during this public-health crisis. Meanwhile, violent offenders will be arrested and processed with the guidance of a police supervisor."
Other adjustments to Philadelphia Police Department's operations includes:
- Officers from various plain-clothes specialized units will be temporarily reassigned to uniform patrol duties.
- The “Live Stop” vehicle impoundment program will be suspended until further notice.
- Non-essential training has been temporarily suspended.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP