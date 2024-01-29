Expand / Collapse search

Man suffering gunshot wound drives to Wawa after incident in Delaware County: police

By FOX 29 Staff
SKYFOX captures the scene at the 400 block of Clifton Avenue. 

DARBY TWP., Pa. - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot near a Wawa in Delaware County Monday night. 

According to police, a man was shot on the 400 block of Clifton Avenue in Darby Township and then drove himself to the Wawa a short distance away on the 1100 block of Calcon Hook Road. 

Both locations saw a heavy police presence just before 6 p.m. 

The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
 