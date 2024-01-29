Shane Pryor capture: How the teen Philadelphia prison escapee was caught by US Marshals

A dangerous Philadelphia criminal is back behind bars after a 5-day manhunt finally came to an end onboard a city bus this weekend.

Shane Pryor, 17, was riding a SEPTA bus when he was captured by dozens of U.S. Marshals and Philadelphia officers Sunday night.

The search for the teen murder suspect began after the inmate escaped a prison transport at a local hospital Wednesday morning, according to Supervisory Deputy Marshal Robert Clark, who provided a timeline of the search and apprehension efforts.

Timeline of Shane Pryor Manhunt

January 24

11:51 a.m. Pryor escapes prison transport at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

11:55 a.m. Pryor attempts to obtain a cell phone at the hospital's Hub for Clinical Collaboration building. Video showed the teen fugitive alone in the lobby

11:57 a.m. Pryor uses a cell phone to call suspected accomplice Michael Diggs

12:29 p.m. Diggs picks Pryor up on the 3500 block of Civic Boulevard in a Ford Fusion

1:13 p.m. Pryor and Diggs are seen on surveillance video at a corner store at the intersection of Mascher Street and Godfrey Avenue, leaving by 2 p.m.

3 p.m. Diggs drops Pryor off on the 1100 block of East Upsal Street

6:30 p.m. Diggs was stopped on the 200 block of East Logan Street, and taken into custody

January 25

10:20 a.m. First confirmed sighting of Pryor on the 4300 block of Marshall Street

11:40 a.m. Pryor was caught on video inside a corner store at 8th and Bristol streets

January 26

12 p.m. Video captured Pryor purchasing pants at a Target on the 7400 block of Bustleton Avenue after a "crucial" tip was called in by a store employee

January 27

No confirmed sightings

January 28

Morning hours: Law enforcement canvassed Pryor's home area of 8th and Bristol street after receiving credible information he would be returning

Evening hours: Officer spotted Pryor at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard

6:30 p.m. Pryor was apprehended onboard a SEPTA bus at 3rd Street and Roosevelt Boulevard. He was pulled off the bus, identified, then arrested

Clark says Pryor was compliant, and obeyed all the officers' orders, stating "He knew the gig was up."