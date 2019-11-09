Man survives being shot 7 times inside Germantown corner store

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times inside a Germantown corner store on Saturday

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. inside Heer's Corner Store on Clapier Street.

Police said the 32-year-old victim was shot seven times in the groin. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

