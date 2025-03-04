Man tried to rob Philly deli with note claiming to be 'mental patient': police

article

The Brief A man attempted to rob a Philly deli last month. He gave the cashier a note claiming to be a "mental patient." The cashier refused to hand over any money.



Philadelphia police are looking to identify a man they say used a note during an unsuccessful robbery attempt at a local deli.

What we know:

Video caught the suspect demanding money after walking into Kennedy Deli at 1901 JFK Boulevard last month.

Police say he handed the cashier a note that read, "I got a gun hand over all the money. There will be no problem. I’m a mental patient."

When the cashier refused, the suspect demanded cigarettes. The cashier refused again.

The suspect left without stealing anything from the deli.

Police say no gun was seen during the attempted robbery.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

He was last seen wearing a black Eagles knit hat, blue 76ers hooded sweatshirt, black leather jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.