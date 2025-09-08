Man turns himself in after vandalisms at Museum of American Jewish History in Philly: police

A man has turned himself in to Philadelphia police in connection with recent vandalism that happened at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History.

On August 18, at around 4:43 a.m., security cameras captured the suspect spray-painting the museum’s grounds and exterior walls with red paint.

Related article

In a separate report filed on August 25, the museum’s manager informed police that another unknown suspect had spray-painted additional areas of the museum’s walls and grounds.

Police have not released the name of the suspect yet pending charges.

The investigations remain ongoing with the Central Detective Division.



