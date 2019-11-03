Man walks into hospital after being critically injured in North Philly shooting

article

Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a North Philadelphia shooting.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday on the 3400 block of North 11th Street.

Police said the 33-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and walked into Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.